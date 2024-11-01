Have you booked your tickets to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival yet?
The hills of Meghalaya are all set to awaken to the melodious tunes of legendary musicians and offer its sprawling lands for a treat to the eyes of the many tourists who would be pouring in shortly to witness a mega festival for the youths- The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. This Music Festival which is soon set to host its fourth edition is a complete package of entertainment, energy, fun, community–feeling, sustainable approaches, and sightseeing.
On the music front, popular local, national, and international artistes have been hosted in previous editions. To name a few, Sanam, Lou Majaw, Walter Wahlang, Pink Panda, Snow White, and more. Apart from on-stage performances by guests, even Karaoke and Choir competitions have been held. Each performance and activity has indeed been a major crowd-puller, with some of the biggest names gracing the stage.
Furthermore, held under the serene landscapes of Meghalaya, how could one not steal a few glances at the nearby tourist spots? When at the festival, one can always take a few moments and visit nearby places like Nartiang Monoliths, Lady Hydari Park, Living Roots Bridge, Garden of Caves, and more.
To give a holistic idea of the festival presented by Meghalaya Tourism, we speak to the Festival curator Jason Manners to learn about the inception, current line-up, tips for first-time visitors, and more.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us how the Cherry Blossom Festival was initiated?
The Festival started in 2021 to mark the end of COVID in Meghalaya. Rockski EMG was entrusted to execute the festival and fly in some international artists when the neighboring airports were still in lockdown mode. The event sold out on day 2 and day 3. There was no looking back after that.
Was the festival envisioned to become such a crowd-puller over the years?
Yes, the entire focus was on Tourism and also to brand the festival as a major music, arts, and culture Festival for the youth.
What can we expect from the Cherry Blossom Festival in November this year? Tell us about the exciting line-up.
This time, we are calling it the ‘Year of Legends’. It is because we have legendary names who have been part of the lives of the people of Meghalaya in a very big way, who will be performing this time. It was not easy to get AKON to do a show in India after so many organisations had tried to bring him down for several years. We also have Boney M doing an exclusive show as part of their Farewell Tour. We have K-Pop sensation LUCAS Wong and EDM powerhouse R3HAB as part of the line-up as well.
What is kept in mind while curating the line-up every year?
Inclusiveness to communities, age groups, genres, and everything else in between. There is something for everyone.
With music itself evolving over the years, how have you seen the Festival evolve?
The festival is evolving so fast that it is attracting a lot of vendors, collaborators, artists, sponsors, and interest from all over the landscape. It has become a household name in a very short span and the organisers are gaining momentum every year.
What would you say is the contribution of the Festival in putting the spotlight on Meghalaya and promoting tourism?
It has become a huge talking point when anybody talks about Meghalaya all over the country and internationally. The positive image of the festival is really helping to put Meghalaya in a positive light in all references made to the state and it is helping Meghalaya boom as a tourist destination.
In terms of music, what trends are picking up in Meghalaya?
Live music and originality are coming back in a big way because those are strong principles the Festival stands on.
What tips would you give to a first-time visitor to the festival?
Come with an open mind. There is a lot to see and a lot to experience. The entire North East is converging at this Festival.
The Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to be held on November 15 and 16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex (near Shillong Airport). Tickets to the show are available online.