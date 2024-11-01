Have you booked your tickets to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival yet?

The hills of Meghalaya are all set to awaken to the melodious tunes of legendary musicians and offer its sprawling lands for a treat to the eyes of the many tourists who would be pouring in shortly to witness a mega festival for the youths- The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. This Music Festival which is soon set to host its fourth edition is a complete package of entertainment, energy, fun, community–feeling, sustainable approaches, and sightseeing.

On the music front, popular local, national, and international artistes have been hosted in previous editions. To name a few, Sanam, Lou Majaw, Walter Wahlang, Pink Panda, Snow White, and more. Apart from on-stage performances by guests, even Karaoke and Choir competitions have been held. Each performance and activity has indeed been a major crowd-puller, with some of the biggest names gracing the stage.

Furthermore, held under the serene landscapes of Meghalaya, how could one not steal a few glances at the nearby tourist spots? When at the festival, one can always take a few moments and visit nearby places like Nartiang Monoliths, Lady Hydari Park, Living Roots Bridge, Garden of Caves, and more.

To give a holistic idea of the festival presented by Meghalaya Tourism, we speak to the Festival curator Jason Manners to learn about the inception, current line-up, tips for first-time visitors, and more.

Excerpts: