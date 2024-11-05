Making jazz her story

Breaking the mould

Founded a decade ago by pianist and composer Monika Herzig, Sheroes is a statement. Herzig felt a distinct lack of female representation on jazz stages and in music education. “I’ve been in the industry for a long time, and as a female instrumentalist, it’s tough to find a place,” Herzig said. “You often end up on the sidelines.” This experience prompted her to create Sheroes, a band that, as she put it, “challenges expectations” of what jazz looks like on stage. The group is a powerhouse of talent, comprising some of New York’s top female jazz musicians, each a leader in her own right.

The name Sheroes emerged as a playful twist on “heroes.” Herzig explained it thus: “We were looking for a name that resonated, and Sheroes just fit. But our goal is to one day erase that difference, where we’re simply seen as a jazz band without the qualifier ‘all-female.’” Over the past ten years, Sheroes has inspired similar ensembles, gradually shifting the visual and cultural narrative around jazz. “New initiatives are coming up, but we still have a long way to go,” she added.

Male instrumentalists and female singers is a combination that pervades all forms of music, including Hindustani classical, where the accompaniments are generally male and the epitome of musical success for females is to be the voice of the group. This observation certainly prompts attention—why is this the case?

Herzig, who also co-edited The Routledge Companion to Jazz and Gender, highlighted that jazz’s history is rooted in male-dominated spaces that often weren’t welcoming to women. “Historically, jazz was shaped in places where women didn’t feel safe or accepted,” she noted. “Even today, certain instruments like drums, trombones, and trumpets are seen as ‘male’ instruments, while girls are often encouraged to pursue piano or voice.”

By creating Sheroes, Herzig aims to offer role models for young female musicians. “One of the most important things for the next generation is to see people who look like them on stage,” she explained.

“Many girls drop out of music school because they don’t have teachers or mentors who inspire them. Sheroes is a step toward filling that gap.”