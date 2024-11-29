Mizo artiste Lude from H.O.M opens up about creating music, live performances and composing for cinema
Mizoram’s popular indie fusion band H.O.M recently performed at the Ziro Music Festival held in Arunachal Pradesh. The band comprises Joseph Lalremruata (a.k.a Lude), lead vocalist; Mapuia, second guitar and backing vocals; Lalrinmawia, main guitar; Azoa, Bass and Suraj Sunar on drums. We caught up with Lude to learn more about his passion, stumbling upon inspirations and discovering new music at the biggest music festival of the year.
Tell us about your journey into music.
While I enjoyed music as a kid, I wasn't initially enthusiastic about making or producing it. Over time, music became an integral part of my life. Listening to various genres sparked my creativity and deepened my love for music, allowing me to play an unpredictable mix of songs. When I turned 16, I got my first guitar, a secondhand one and I began writing and creating some rough songs.
Please shed some light on the name H.O.M
The name "House of Madness" reflects unpredictability. "House" signifies a space where you can find a diverse collection of music and genres, while "Madness" represents an element of surprise - you never know what music will come next. For me, music serves as the medium to express unpredictable emotions and experiences.
What does your creative process look like?
Listening to all kinds of music since childhood, including Jamaican music, has really influenced me. It contributed to my vocal versatility. Being encumbered by ADHD, I believe I have found a unique outlet for my creativity. At times, I hear a cacophony of murmurs, shouts, and melodies in my mind. This prompts me to reach for my laptop or phone and I spontaneously begin to compose music, often crafting lyrics to accompany it.
How has Indie Fusion evolved?
When I create a song, it often begins with a simple melody or even a question or statement that captures my imagination. This initial idea shapes both the emotion and structure of the song. I experience music ideas in a unique way; I can almost sense them as if I can smell a particular scent or see a color. For instance, when inspiration strikes for a country song, I envision the smell of an old wooden house, which adds a vivid layer to my creative process.
How do you fuse storytelling with music?
My songs essentially revolve around storytelling, which adds depth to my music. While many of my songs are in Mizo and may not be easily understood at first glance, each one contains a narrative that invites listeners to explore its layers. I also write in English and plan to release some of my unreleased English songs soon, which will highlight my storytelling approach in a different context. Whether the story is drawn from my life experiences or inspired by fictional characters, I believe that a narrative gives significance to the song, conveying an important message.
Tell us about creating music for the Mizo film Industry.
I was truly amazed when my song "SIALI" took off! I'm not very fluent in Mizo... sometimes I stumble when I speak it. When I write Mizo songs, the phrases often start off in English, Hindi, or even Nepali before I translate them into Mizo. Even though I’m a pure Mizo guy, I spent my childhood in Siliguri and the Bay of Bengal, and I’ve also lived in Upper Assam. It’s been tough, and I’ve had to work hard, but the results are definitely worth it.
Is there a difference between composing for movies and your own singles / albums?
When I write songs for films, I dive deep into the script and scenes, which often sparks a flood of ideas. Then, my production team and I, along with the music director, refine those ideas into a cohesive piece. I’m particularly interested in working with Indian cinema, including Bollywood and Tollywood.
Creating my singles is truly my style; I pull out my laptop and begin crafting the music that flows through my mind, seamlessly blending in the lyrics as I go. For my album, I feel that if I don't have a clear concept for the songs, it's better to release them as singles. However, I do have plans to put out an album soon!
How has your experience been performing at the Ziro Music Festival?
Performing at the Ziro Music Festival has been an incredible experience! The vibe was absolutely electric, and it inspired us in so many ways. After our early morning soundcheck at our homestay, we found ourselves buzzing with creativity. In that atmosphere, we jotted down a few lines and began crafting a song that’s still in the works but feels like it’s on the verge of blossoming into something special. It’s amazing how such a vibrant setting can spark new ideas and connect us deeper to our music!