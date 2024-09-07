Sounds of South

Music has no language; it strikes a chord with the heart and helps build a community; it’s a universal force that unites people, allowing them to connect beyond words. It is almost like magic, making people from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds groove to the same sounds, transcending the barriers of societal living.

‘South Side Story,’ a two-day festival in Delhi, beautifully captured this essence, evoking a sense of community through the rich regional flavours and rhythms of southern India. “This is not just a concert—it’s a festival,” says Nisha Narayanan, Chief Operating Officer and the visionary behind ‘South Side Story.’

Focussing on independent music from southern India, the festival showcased 11 artistes and bands experimenting with quintessentially southern sounds. Over two days, the lineup featured fresh and experimental works from artistes, including Khatija Rahman, Nithya Mammen, TM Krishna, Sean Roldan and Friends, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Agam, Thaikkudam Bridge, Arivu and his band, Job Kurian, and Maalavika Sundar. Many of these artistes were performing in Delhi for the first time after touring globally.

“As cultural evangelists, this festival is an important part of our work,” says Narayanan. She adds, “From two artists in the first edition of ‘South Side Story’ to 11 in this sixth edition, we’ve come a long way in supporting independent music. Why independent music? Because, unlike commercial compositions, there are no rigid boundaries in independent music. It is free and better reflects the spirit of our time.”

We attended South Side Story to interview the artistes and explore how Delhi embraced this fusion of southern Indian culture.