Neeti Mohan is making waves again with her brand new hit song 'Tu Hain Toh' from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Starting with the latest update. You recently released your version of Tu Hain Toh from the film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Can you tell us more about the song and the emotions that it evokes?

I can’t find words to express what this song feels to me. The first time I heard this song, I instantly felt overwhelmed with emotions. Sometimes, there is a perfect marriage between the words and the tune and I think this has happened in Tu Hain Toh. When I heard the male version, I loved it. I’m so happy that the entire team felt that there should be a female version too. I am also happy that as much as I have loved the song, people are loving it and that’s what is impor - tant. Sometimes we love the song, but it doesn’t connect with people as much as it has connected with us, which is absolutely fine. But this song has been genuinely connected with people across all age groups.