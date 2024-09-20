The queen of Indian pop, Usha Uthup, takes to the stage in Bengaluru this weekend

What does the title people’s singer signify to you and how has it influenced your career?

Being called a people’s singer is one of the most cherished aspects of my career. It signifies that my music has touched the lives of people from all walks of life, creating a connection that goes beyond performance. This title reflects relatability and makes each listener feel seen and heard, allowing me to transcend barriers of language, culture and class. It has shaped my identity as an artiste who represents inclusivity and unity through music and I wear this title with immense gratitude.