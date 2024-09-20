The queen of Indian pop, Usha Uthup, takes to the stage in Bengaluru this weekend

The mark that she has left on the Indian music industry, only a handful of musicians can come close to that. From singing in multiple languages to being a judge on various music reality shows, Usha Uthup is loved by all and being called ‘didi’ aptly describes the connection she has with her fans. Now, she is all set to enchant the audience in Bengaluru once again this weekend, performing at the Bengaluru edition of The Kitty Ko Royale along with Rani Kohenur aka Sushant Divgikar . We bring you our fun chat with the ever so bubbly chanteuse to discover what she has planned for the evening.
What can audiences expect from your performance this weekend and how will you connect with them through your music?
Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of music and energy. I’ll blend different genres, languages and emotions to create an experience that resonates with everyone. Music is a universal language and I aim to evoke joy, nostalgia and celebration through my songs. I believe in staying authentic to connect with my audience and making each person feel part of the experience.
What does the title people’s singer signify to you and how has it influenced your career?
Being called a people’s singer is one of the most cherished aspects of my career. It signifies that my music has touched the lives of people from all walks of life, creating a connection that goes beyond performance. This title reflects relatability and makes each listener feel seen and heard, allowing me to transcend barriers of language, culture and class. It has shaped my identity as an artiste who represents inclusivity and unity through music and I wear this title with immense gratitude.
How did your ability to connect with diverse audiences through language during performances develop?
Music has the power to unite people, much like language. I enjoy singing in multiple languages — Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and English — because it allows me to connect with diverse audiences on a personal level. Each language carries its own rhythm and essence, helping to bridge cultural divides. My early exposure to various languages enriched my ability to engage audiences inclusively and authentically.
With an experience of singing in over 17 languages, how do youapproach learning and performing songs in languages that are not your own?
Respecting the language and its culture is essential when approaching a song in an unfamiliar tongue. I immerse myself in understanding its nuances, including word flow, emotional depth and cultural context. Collaborating with native speakers helps me ensure correct pronunciation and capture the song’s essence. This patient learning process is rewarding, enabling me to connect more deeply with audiences.
What advice would you offer aspiring singers who feel limited by a lack of formal music training?
Formal training can be beneficial, but it’s not the only way to become a successful artiste. I started without formal training, relying on passion, dedication and a willingness to learn. Stay true to yourself and your craft; recognise your strengths and areas for improvement. Keep practising, experimenting and believing in yourself. Music is about emotion and expression, which comes from the heart not just technical mastery.
Reflecting on your career, what is your most significant achievement?
My greatest achievement is staying true to myself while evolving over the years. Starting as a nightclub singer in 1969, I faced skepticism due to my appearance, but I persevered and now connect with audiences across generations and cultures. Beyond awards, my most significant accomplishment is the deep bond I’ve formed with my audience. If my journey inspires others to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their dreams, I consider that a true success.
Can you tell us about any upcoming projects or performances?
I am excited about the Kitty Ko Royale Tour, which will take me to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Each city has its unique vibe and I look forward to connecting with diverse audiences and sharing my music in these different settings. Additionally, I have a few other projects in the pipeline that I am eager to pursue as I continue this beautiful journey of music and connection.
INR 699 onwards. September 21, 8 pm. At The Lalit Ashok, Seshadripuram.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
