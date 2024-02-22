Indian artistes Mitika Kanwar, Yashraj collaborate with Talal Qureshi for 'Turbo Deluxe' 

Indie electronic music is having its moment and leading the way in Lahore, Pakistan, artiste Talal Qureshi is vesting all his energies into this up-and-coming genre. His latest offering, TURBO DELUXE, an extension to his debut album, TURBO, brings diverse South Asian voices to the forefront.

He shares, “The album was two years in the making and I took my time curating artists and my sound carefully.” The 15-track album features some of his frequent collaborators including Maanu, Natasha Noorani, Farheen Raza Jaffrey and Zaw Ali.

From the Indian indie scene, he has released multiple songs in collaboration with Indian artists Mitika Kanwar and Yashraj such as Ayo (Honey Version), Dunya, Kundi and AYA. With these collaborations, Talal challenges the linguistic implications of the music landscape.

Speaking about how he chose his collaborators for the album, Talal shares, “I have been a fan of the artists I chose and I believed in their ability to help me shape the sound for my album. Every collaborator on TURBO brought their unique vibe and artistry. Because of their versatility, I was able to represent a whole range of genres like hip-hop, folktronica, pop, and dance.”

TURBO DELUXE, a youthful and vibrant album blending bubblegum with synth-pop, captures the essence of our daily life’s mundane moments. Whether it's a track like Rangeen featuring Lahori singer-songwriter Maanu or Natasha Noorani’s Jaan Meri, the album with its multilingual lyrics vividly illustrates experiences and feelings running through the new-age South Asians.

TURBO DELUXE is now streaming on all major audio platforms.