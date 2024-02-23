Shobika croons a songlet titled Punnai in the indie album Chinnanjiru Paadalgal

What happens when you adapt couplets into songs? You get songlets! A hand-picked repertoire of poems from ace lyricist Kabilan Vairamuthu’s poetry collection was recently launched as Chinnanjiru Paadalgal, an independent music album, composed by Balamurali Balu.



The album comprises five songlets — Thillai, Paalai, Sindhuvaaram, Punnai and Magizham — flowers mentioned by the Sangam era poet Kabilar.



Shobika Murukesan, whose number, Punnai, is gearing up for release, tells us, “The song alludes to the fact that life is not a race, but a journey in itself. The makers were scouting for a husky voice for this songlet and that’s how I came on board. I did the recording from my home studio as the music director was in the US. After listening to the final output, Kabilan Vairamuthu sir told me that I’ve got a lovely voice.”



What’s interesting is that these songs span barely two-three minutes, but are laden with facets of life.

Elaborating on the experience of rendering the song remotely, Shobika says, “Today, most recordings are happening from the comfort of home. It has its pros and cons. While you can improvise as many times as possible as you have the luxury of time, it’s easier to understand the pulse of the music composer and director when you are working out of a studio. But there, you have limited time to render your best version.”



Shobika, who is also a composer, dubbing artiste and vocal trainer, tells us that the songlet is a feather in her cap. “I began my musical journey when I was barely four years old. I come from a non-music background and had to start from scratch. I am constantly learning, improvising and upgrading the equipment at home.”



“I have composed, penned lyrics and sung five independent singles,” says the singer, who has worked in films like Thittivaasal, 4554, Marijuana, and Parivarthanai to name a few.



Chinnanjiru Paadalgal is streaming on YouTube.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112