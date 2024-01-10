PM Narendra Modi mourns the loss of Ustad Rashid Khan, says, ‘His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill’ 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the renowned Indian classical music maestro, Ustad Rashid Khan, emphasising the immense void left by his departure. Rashid, who had been battling cancer, breathed his last in a private Kolkata hospital at the age of 55. The maestro will be accorded state honours during his funeral in the city on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt message on X, PM Modi conveyed his grief, stating, “Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music.” Modi went on to acknowledge the musician’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to music, noting how he enriched the cultural realm and served as an inspiration for generations. He added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples, and countless admirers.”

Suffering a cerebral attack last month, Rashid’s health had deteriorated. Initially treated at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, he later chose to continue his medical care exclusively in Kolkata. Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Rashid, the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. Recognised for his musical prowess at a young age, he received early training from his uncle, Ghulam, and continued his education under the guidance of Nissar Hussain.

Rashid marked his debut concert at the age of eleven, followed by a notable performance at an ITC concert in Delhi at the age of twelve. Furthering his musical journey, he joined the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta at the age of 14.

Known for his versatility, Rashid explored innovative collaborations, blending classical Hindustani music with diverse genres. He engaged in experimental performances, including collaborations with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks and jugalbandis with renowned musicians like sitarist Shahid Parvez.