BTS V and IU’s ‘Love Wins All’ achieves unprecedented All Kill certification, dominates music charts

Korean solo artiste IU has sent waves through the music industry with her highly anticipated comeback, featuring BTS member V in the new track titled Love Wins All. The song has now achieved an All Kill certification, marking an unprecedented feat as the first release of 2024 to reach this pinnacle. Additionally, IU experienced a notable surge in her reputation ranking on the recently unveiled January list.

Released on January 24 at midnight KST, the collaborative track quickly gained global attention on various streaming platforms. Despite V’s pivotal role in the music video, his contribution to the chorus means he won’t directly benefit from the commercial success. Nevertheless, his impact on turning the song into a standout hit of 2024 is undeniable, with visually striking cinematic scenes depicting both artists engaged in battles within a post-apocalyptic setting.

Also read: BTS’ V and RM triumphantly complete their 5-week military training with top honours

In South Korea, achieving a certified all-kill is a substantial milestone on music charts. It signifies that a song has simultaneously topped various platforms, encompassing real-time, daily, and weekly components of iChart. The accolade is granted when a song secures the No. 1 position on Melon’s daily and Top 100 charts, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

Fans worldwide are joyously celebrating this remarkable achievement, with a trending hashtag reflecting their excitement. Comments from enthusiasts showcase their admiration for IU, with expressions like Love Wins All dominating all charts and IU earning her title as the Digital Monster.

Also read: BTS member Jungkook delights fans by revealing love for Chicken Makhani and Naan; says, ‘ I want to eat it so bad’

In a parallel development, K-pop sensation IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, is gearing up for her North American debut as part of the H.E.R. World Tour. The six-city adventure in the United States, scheduled from July 15th to August 2nd, will take IU to New Jersey, Georgia, Washington D.C., Illinois, and California, offering audiences the chance to experience her soulful vocals during this highly anticipated tour.