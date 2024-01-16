BTS’ V and RM triumphantly complete their 5-week military training with top honours

In a heartwarming update for the BTS Army, Kim Taehyung, affectionately known as V, and the charismatic RM, recently marked a significant milestone as they completed their 5-week military training and graduated with top honors. After a period of relative silence due to their training commitments, V and RM took to Instagram to share glimpses of the joyous occasion.

The graduation ceremony, a momentous event for all trainees, saw V and RM donning their military uniforms with pride, capturing the essence of the occasion. The photos shared by RM included a salute, symbolizing the respect and dedication they exhibited throughout their training. RM also shared a sneak peek of his certificate, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

Reports from various Korean news outlets reveal that V and RM are part of an exclusive group of six ‘elite’ graduates, recognized for their exceptional efforts during training. The BTS Army, the devoted fanbase of the global sensation, flooded social media with messages of congratulations and pride, highlighting the achievements of their beloved idols.

As the news of V and RM’s graduation spread, fans expressed their pride and love on various platforms. Messages like “Very proud of Tae and Namjoon (RM)... Congratulations!” and “Namjoon, Taehyung, we are so proud of you guys; I miss you,” echoed the sentiments of the BTS Army.

Amid the celebration, concerns regarding leaked media from the military surfaced. Fans rallied against the unauthorized sharing of photos and videos, emphasizing the importance of updates directly from the artists. The leaked video from the graduation ceremony featured V and RM in their military uniforms, standing in a queue for an honor, offering a glimpse into the solemn yet proud moment.



Reports suggest that Taehyung has chosen to join the Special Task Force of the Army’s Capital Defense Command, where he will undergo an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School.

BTS, originally consisting of seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – has now seen all its members enlisted in the military. The group announced a hiatus in 2022 to focus on individual pursuits, including solo careers. With a tentative reunion expected in 2025 after fulfilling their mandatory service, the BTS Army eagerly anticipates the return of their favorite global superstars.