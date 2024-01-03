BTS’ Jin shares heartfelt New Year 2024 message, promises return saying, ‘The best is yet to come’

As the curtain rose on 2024, BTS’ Jin had a heartwarming message for the ARMY: the best is ‘Yet to Come.’ In a pre-recorded video shared on BTS’ official YouTube channel, the 31-year-old K-pop sensation greeted fans for the new year, urging them to be patient as he completes his mandatory military service in South Korea, set to conclude in a few months.

With a cheerful demeanour, Jin kicked off the video, exclaiming, “Ta-da everyone! Hello! Seok-jin came to say hi for the new year.” He playfully noted that he’ll be entering his mid-30s this January, having celebrated his birthday on December 4, just before recording the message.

Wishing fans a joyous winter, Jin asked, “Did you all make a snowman? I don't know if it's snowing or not because I'm still in the past, but if it snowed, you have to make a snowman … and have fun like children and do snowball fights.” Holding a snowman plush toy, he added a humorous touch, saying, “What else can you do with snow? You can also go skiing. I'm good at snowboarding, remember? Every time you go skiing, please think of me. Don't catch [a] cold. It'd be very cold in January.”

Anticipating his return from the military, Jin revealed, “I'm leaving this video so you can watch my pretty, handsome face and spend January and February warmly. I miss you all. I miss you a lot.” Encouraging patience, he urged fans to “wait a few more months” as he promised to be back in February and March.

Jin’s New Year’s message was part of a series, with V, who began his enlistment in December, expressing gratitude on WeVerse for a “special and thankful year.” All seven members of BTS, including J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and Suga, are currently serving in the military. Jin, the first to enlist in late 2022, is set to complete his 18-month service in early 2024, marking a significant milestone for the group.