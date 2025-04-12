This latest track by KR$NA, is a cross-border rap collaboration celebrating Asian hip-hop’s unity and global rise

KR$NA, one of India’s most influential rap artistes, is known for his sharp lyricism, multilingual flow and role in shaping Indian hiphop’s global presence. A key figure in the desi rap scene, he has consistently pushed boundaries with his music. His latest single, Asian State of Mind, is a landmark collaboration featuring top Asian rap artistes, blending diverse languages and styles. The track highlights the unity and strength of Asian hiphop, marking India’s growing presence in the global rap movement. We get chatty with the rap artiste to talk about this latest work, collaborating with top Asian rap artistes, cross border collaborations and lots more…
Asian State of Mind brings together some of the biggest names in Asian hip-hop. How did this collaboration come about and what drew you to the project?
I started travelling to Japan about two years ago, where I met Awich, one of the biggest rappers in Japan. Since it was her song, we discussed collaborating and two months later, she sent me the idea of bringing together top Asian rappers from different countries. I was completely on board because, until now, India hasn’t been part of the broader Asian hip-hop scene, which has mainly included China, Japan and Korea. Since South Asia is culturally different, we’ve often been excluded. This was a great opportunity to step into that space and represent India.
How was it working with Awich, Jay Park, VannDa and Masiwei? Did you already know them or was this your first time connecting with them?
I didn’t know any of them personally except for Awich, whom I met in Japan during one of my trips. However, I was familiar with all of them as rappers — especially Masiwei from the Chinese group Higher Brothers. Jay Park has been a huge name for a long time, so, I had always known of him.
With K-pop dominating global conversations, do you think Asian State of Mind is a turning point for Asian hip-hop on the world stage?
This collaboration is a big step for Asian hip-hop, especially with Japan and Korea already making a global impact. If you look at fashion, many Korean and Japanese stars are now part of mainstream international brands and the same has happened with music. K-pop is huge and we need more opportunities to step into these spaces and show the world that we can do it too. So, yes, this could be a turning point, signaling that India can share the same stage.
Do you think cross-border collaborations like this will become more common in the Asian rap scene?
As I mentioned earlier, India has largely been missing from these collaborations. Cross-border projects have been more common between countries like Japan, Korea and others in Asia, but this is the first time India is part of something like this. I believe these collaborations will definitely grow, especially when people see the size of India’s fan base and listening audience. That will encourage more artists to work with Indian rappers.
The song blends different languages and styles. How do you think that fusion enhances the track’s message?
Having each artiste represent their own country and language creates a powerful impact. It brings a sense of unity, showing that despite cultural differences, we can come together through music. I’ve received a lot of messages from other rappers who appreciated my verse, which reinforces the idea that different countries can share the same stage and make something truly global.
Your lyrics often carry strong messages. What’s the key takeaway you want fans to get from the song?
The main takeaway is that music is a universal language, and hip-hop is one culture. No matter where someone is from, we can all connect through the genre and share the same love for hip-hop.
How do you see Indian hip-hop fitting into the larger Asian rap movement?
Indian and South Asian hiphop have already grown significantly. In terms of numbers, we’re likely to surpass many others, making this the right time to integrate into the larger Asian and global hip-hop scene. Collaborations like this are helping make that happen.
Asian State of Mind is streaming on all audio platforms.
