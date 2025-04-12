This latest track by KR$NA, is a cross-border rap collaboration celebrating Asian hip-hop’s unity and global rise

Asian State of Mind brings together some of the biggest names in Asian hip-hop. How did this collaboration come about and what drew you to the project?

I started travelling to Japan about two years ago, where I met Awich, one of the biggest rappers in Japan. Since it was her song, we discussed collaborating and two months later, she sent me the idea of bringing together top Asian rappers from different countries. I was completely on board because, until now, India hasn’t been part of the broader Asian hip-hop scene, which has mainly included China, Japan and Korea. Since South Asia is culturally different, we’ve often been excluded. This was a great opportunity to step into that space and represent India.

How was it working with Awich, Jay Park, VannDa and Masiwei? Did you already know them or was this your first time connecting with them?

I didn’t know any of them personally except for Awich, whom I met in Japan during one of my trips. However, I was familiar with all of them as rappers — especially Masiwei from the Chinese group Higher Brothers. Jay Park has been a huge name for a long time, so, I had always known of him.

With K-pop dominating global conversations, do you think Asian State of Mind is a turning point for Asian hip-hop on the world stage?

This collaboration is a big step for Asian hip-hop, especially with Japan and Korea already making a global impact. If you look at fashion, many Korean and Japanese stars are now part of mainstream international brands and the same has happened with music. K-pop is huge and we need more opportunities to step into these spaces and show the world that we can do it too. So, yes, this could be a turning point, signaling that India can share the same stage.