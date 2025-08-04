Sabrina Carpenter closes Lollapalooza 2025 with surprise Earth, Wind & Fire collab

Sabrina Carpenter closed out Lollapalooza 2025 on a rousing Sunday evening that all but guaranteed her status as a full-fledged pop headliner. Performing atop the T-Mobile Stage, the Manchild artist had the audience under her spell with her trademark mix of cheeky charm and biting choreography.

Wearing a sweet pink bodysuit that opened up into a resplendent all-white fringe outfit halfway through the set, Sabrina’s set was a lesson in contemporary pop. She began the evening with viral sensations such as Busy Woman and Taste establishing an upbeat tempo that never slowed. The setlist seemed like an odyssey of her career with every song a page from her emerging pop story.