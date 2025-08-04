Sabrina Carpenter closes Lollapalooza 2025 with surprise Earth, Wind & Fire collab

Sabrina Carpenter closed out Lollapalooza 2025 on a rousing Sunday evening that all but guaranteed her status as a full-fledged pop headliner. Performing atop the T-Mobile Stage, the Manchild artist had the audience under her spell with her trademark mix of cheeky charm and biting choreography.
Wearing a sweet pink bodysuit that opened up into a resplendent all-white fringe outfit halfway through the set, Sabrina’s set was a lesson in contemporary pop. She began the evening with viral sensations such as Busy Woman and Taste establishing an upbeat tempo that never slowed. The setlist seemed like an odyssey of her career with every song a page from her emerging pop story.
The biggest surprise of the evening was halfway through the set when she was joined by Chicago R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire. The surprise collaboration drove the crowd wild as they sang their classic hits Let's Groove and September. Carpenter sang with the band on vocals and danced with them a moment that became an instant highlight of the festival.
Retaining her viral rituals alive, Sabrina also “arrested” K-pop sensations TWICE members Sana Jihyo and Momo for being “too hot” perpetuating a long-time joke with a cheeky smile and pair of pink handcuffs. The singer is touring in support of her new album Man’s Best Friend, which drops on August 29.