SRK thanks Shashi Tharoor in politician’s inimitable style

Shah Rukh was feted with the National Award for the Best Actor for his film Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards. Mr Tharoor, who is known for his fluency in English, congratulated Shah Rukh on X, formerly called Twitter, for how win.

A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!" Shah Rukh thanked Tharoor for the “simple praise” in his own style. The star wrote, “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha (sic).”

Talking about Jawan, the action thriller is directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as lookalike father and son alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The blockbuster film revolves around Azad, who is the jailer of a woman’s prison, is a vigilante who recruits inmates and commits acts that shed light on corruption in India.

Right after his win, Shah Rukh Khan appeared with an injured arm to share a special message with his fans after clinching the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the tentpole.