The Lumineers to perform in New Delhi as part of The Automatic World Tour

India has become the pivot point for major musicians and bands coming over for their performances. The latest to join the list is The Lumineers. While Ed Sheeran is not only obliging his fans by multi-city tour and Indian collaborations, Bryan Adams too joined in last year for a mega tour of various cities. In fact, a popular North East music festival will also see The Scripts perform soon. And with The Lumineers coming over to perform next year, India definitely tops the chart when Western performers decide on their fan base and performance venues during their world tours.
For the unversed, The Lumineers is an American folk-rock band and they are all set to visit New Delhi, India as part of their The Automatic World Tour. It is spear-headed by founders Wesley Schultz, who is seen as the lead vocals and on the guitar and Jeremiah Fraites who is known for his drumming and percussion skills. The two-member band is known for their hit songs like Ho Hey, stubborn Love, Ophelia and Cleopatra. As they are launching their fifth studio album, titled Automatic, they would be going on a World Tour with the new songs. New Delhi in India is their only stopover in this subcontinent. And those who are keen to listen to them should start saving up for the tickets and packing their bags immediately.
The Lumineers have in the past performed in various prestigious venues including London’s O2 Arena, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden and Coachella. In India, they would make the Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR as their venue. Interestingly, this isn’t their first time in the country. They had come four years ago for their last performance and received immense love. The rhythms and melodies of this indie folk band are simple, relatable and draw the audience in numbers.
Tickets for the event will be solely available online and will go live from August 13. The Lumineers will be performing on February 1, 2026 in New Delhi. With a growing craze for the band, if you want to attend, then it is time you get the tickets the moment they are made live.
