The Lumineers to perform in New Delhi as part of The Automatic World Tour

The Lumineers have in the past performed in various prestigious venues including London’s O2 Arena, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden and Coachella. In India, they would make the Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR as their venue. Interestingly, this isn’t their first time in the country. They had come four years ago for their last performance and received immense love. The rhythms and melodies of this indie folk band are simple, relatable and draw the audience in numbers.

Tickets for the event will be solely available online and will go live from August 13. The Lumineers will be performing on February 1, 2026 in New Delhi. With a growing craze for the band, if you want to attend, then it is time you get the tickets the moment they are made live.