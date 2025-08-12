Taylor Swift announces new album Life of a Showgirl; here’s what we know so far

Good news for Swifties!
Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th album studio, The Life of a Showgirl. This news has got fans into a frenzy as the internet can't stop talking about it. This surprise announcement of her new album was dropped by the popstar on the New Heights podcast. This was hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.
Taylor Swift revealed her new album not only verbally on the podcast, but she also brought a prop to mark this joyous moment. The singer pulled out a briefcase with orange accents which contained her much-awaited album. The cover art was present but it was kept blurred to keep the fans guessing and buzzing about the album's aesthetic and concept. Within seconds of this podcast going up on the internet, it stacked up 75,000 likes within just six minutes. The availability of pre-orders for the album added further excitement to this news.
As of now fans can choose from three physical formats. The vinyl edition is priced at $29.99 and the cassette version is available for $19.99. And for those who prefer CD's, they can avail $12.99 option which comes with an exclusive poster of the album. The poster is folded, measures approximately 19” x 9.5, double sided, and each side featuring a photo of Taylor Swift.
The merchandise for the album is expected to ship before October 13. This will give fans a clear idea as to when they can receive the album physically in their hands. Currently, there is no restrictions on the purchase limit, one can avail unto four units per item. Orders have been restricted to fans within United States as only with valid US shipping and billing address is required for the purchase. The singer has also changed her profile pictures of her Instagram, X, Facebook and Threads account to the banner of the album which featured a orange lock against a green background.
This announcement has come as a shock of happiness for the Swifties and marks another era of a new musical chapter for Taylor Swift. The popstar's surprise announcement with her boyfriend side by on the podcast has set another cultural moment for her.
The details of the album's sound and track list is still under wraps, although the title itself gives a vibe of glamorous album. Taylor is famously known her impressive storytelling through her songs and album, this one is something to watch out for the fans.
