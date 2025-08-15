Metal legends Megadeth confirm final studio album and goodbye tour

The announcement of their retirement plan came from a YouTube video titled The End is Near, where the band’s iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead declared: “It is confirmed that the next Megadeth studio album will be the last. 40 years of metal forged in steel, ending in fire.” Even frontmen Dave Mustaine shared his heartfelt sentiments on the band retiring after so long, “I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans, and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them,” he said. Dave Mustaine reflected on the band’s legacy, stating that they “started a revolution” and “changed the guitar world and how it’s played.”

The band's influence on the metal scene has been undeniable and has created a path which has helped a generation shape the thrash genre. Over decades the band has garnered a fierce loyal base who are famously known as Cyber Army. They have stood by the band through lineup changes, musical evolution and their personal challenges.