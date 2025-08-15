Vishal–Sheykhar announce new tour, to perform in Delhi and Mumbai

Musicians Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, known for composing popular tracks such as Ishq Wala Love, Swag Se Swagat and Deewangi Deewangi, are gearing up for their upcoming tour Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour.

All you need to know about Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour

Visa Presents Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour will begin on September 12 with the performance at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi-NCR, followed by another concert on September 13, which will take place in NSCI Dome in Mumbai, according to a press release.

It is produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise. The tour marks 25 years of association for Vishal–Shekhar, and the duo has several songs to their credit. Over the years, they have composed music for some of the biggest films.