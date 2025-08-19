4th edition of Lollapalooza India to be held in January 2026

The upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India is set to be held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

All you need to know about Lollapalooza India 2026

This marks the fourth consecutive edition of the festival in India. The festival will feature four stages playing over 20 hours of live music, creating non-stop, parallel top-tier experiences.

Since its debut, Lollapalooza India has charted a deliberate and dynamic ascent. The inaugural edition served as a bold blueprint to test the appetite for a truly global music experience on Indian soil followed by power-packed editions each year thereafter.

The festival has featured artistes like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, DIVINE, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, The Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind.