Veteran singer Leelatai Shelar passes away at 94 in Thane

Veteran Marathi singer Leelatai Shelar passed away on Monday evening at her home in Thane city due to old age-related ailments, her family members said.

She was 94 and unmarried. Leelatai is survived by her brother and his family.

The nonagenarian singer's last rites took place late at night at the Jawahar Bagh crematorium in Thane city with local residents, music enthusiasts and disciples paying their last respects to her.

Fondly known as Guru Leelatai Shelar, she dedicated her life to music and nurtured generations of singers in Thane. Her singing classes were regarded as a gateway for common citizens to learn the art with ease.