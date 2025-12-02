Teen pop band OutStation’s surprise live performance brings Pune’s FC road to a standstill as fans gather

Fresh off the release of their debut single Tum Se, India’s first teen boy band OutStation sparked a wave of fan frenzy in Pune recently. On Friday evening, the band made a surprise visit to the city’s bustling FC Road—only to be met with an unexpected and overwhelming turnout. Within minutes of their arrival, close to 1,000 young female fans gathered spontaneously, transforming the street into a buzzing celebration.
What followed was a moment straight out of a concert film: the entire crowd broke into a unified chorus of Tum Se, singing every lyric with unrestrained enthusiasm as the band watched on, visibly moved. Traffic slowed, bystanders paused to absorb the spectacle, and FC Road momentarily turned into a vibrant scene of fan hysteria—yet another display of the incredible momentum OutStation has built in just a few short months.
This Pune moment adds to what has already been an extraordinary debut chapter for the five-member group. Just days earlier, OutStation took the stage as the official opening act for global superstar Akon, delivering a high-energy performance that introduced thousands of new listeners to their sound. For a newly-launched band, sharing a stage with an international pop icon is a rare milestone—and one they pulled off with the confidence and charisma of seasoned performers.
Earlier this month, the band released their maiden single, the dreamy, cinematic love ballad ‘Tum Se’, a first-love–themed track crafted under the mentorship of acclaimed songwriter-producer Savan Kotecha. The accompanying music video—comprising curated montages from the band’s much-talked-about OutStation Prom in Mumbai—features the members dressed in striking Piazza Nova ensembles by couture duo Shantanu & Nikhil.
The band comprising Bhuvan Shetty (22, Udupi), Hemang Singh (20, Prayagraj), Mashaal Shaikh (21, Goa), Kurien Sebastian (20, Delhi) and Shayan Pattem (17, Hyderabad), was formed through Visva Records’ rigorous nationwide talent search and intensive bootcamp. Guided by Savan, known for his work with global stars such as Ariana Grande, One Direction, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, OutStation is positioned to spearhead a new era of I-Pop.
With the viral reception of ‘Tum Se’ and a thousand-strong crowd erupting for an impromptu street performance in Pune, OutStation is not just debuting—they’re defining the sound and spirit of a new generation.
