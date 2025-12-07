What is Spotify Wrapped's "Listening Age" feature? Internet is obsessed with the discovery

Your Listening Age depends on what genre and era of music you primarily listen to. This basically means, that if you are a Gen-Z and listen to a lot of retro Bollywood music, your Listening Age will be way beyond your actual age!

Users have really liked the new feature and are sharing screenshots of their Listening Age all across social media, sparking some interesting discussions. One user on X wrote, "If your Spotify wrapped listening age is anything less than 40 you have ZERO taste in music". Another opined, "I think if your listening age on Spotify Wrapped is older than your actual age it’s cool and good and it makes you intelligent and interesting. If your listening age is below your actual age you need a psychiatric evaluation to understand why you’re the way that you are".

Spotify India's official Instagram page also asked users to drop in their Listening Age. "Unc status of 63", one user answered. "Mine's 25, I feel younger now", another said. One more user wrote, "Birth certificate me 23 & Spotify wrapped me 71".

Spotify also featured a different background while old and most popular features such as total streaming minutes, top artist, top album, top song: all made its way back.

The hype around the Spotify Wrapped every year suggests one thing: this has become a year-end ritual for music lovers all around the world.