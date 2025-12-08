Singer Ankita Bhattacharyya drops new wedding anthem Bor Elo starring Shreema Bhattacherjee

Shreema mentions, “Working on ‘Bor Elo’ was pure fun. The energy of the song is absolutely infectious—it perfectly captures the joy and dance of a true Bengali wedding. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating with it as much as we enjoyed making it.” Apart from Ankita, the music has been composed by Somraj – Amaresh, with an additional cast of Mainak Dhol and Aakangsha Datta.

Bor Elo is now streaming on Youtube