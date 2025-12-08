Music

Singer Ankita Bhattacharyya drops new wedding anthem Bor Elo starring Shreema Bhattacherjee

Wedding bells have begun for this winter wedding season all over Bengal. From marriages being fixed to them being culminated, it is the time to go red and white. And when it comes to marriages, one cannot do without the fabulous songs and a curated playlist. Moreover, for all your fancy pre-wedding, wedding and reception videos to go viral on social media, you are always on the lookout for songs, isn’t it? With another wedding season, comes a new wedding song – Bor Elo, sung by Ankita Bhattacharyya starring Shreema Bhattacherjee in the music video.

Here’s why this Ankita Bhattacharyya – Shreema Bhattacherjee collaboration must be on your playlist this wedding season

A traditional Bengali wedding has its spirit and essence rooted in heritage. From small but meaningful nuances to bigger functions like Gaye Halud, each of them have a relevance rooted in the blessings and regards for a wonderful new chapter that the bride and groom are about to embark upon. Thus this festive track not only explores the traditions and emotions but also ensures a playful, foot tapping rhythm that would make everyone join in the fun.

The song has been conceptualised and written by Somraj Das and portrays the charm of a Bengali marriage. The madol signifies the groom’s grand entry as the entire household gets busy with the wedding preparations. Fun rituals like blocking the grooms entry and allowing him to pass through upon delivering a shagun (or money) to the sister-in-law’s also find space in the wonderful visual storytelling. The bride also spotlights a iconic getup with chandon (sandalwood), red Benarasi, Topor, alta and more.

Shreema mentions, “Working on ‘Bor Elo’ was pure fun. The energy of the song is absolutely infectious—it perfectly captures the joy and dance of a true Bengali wedding. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating with it as much as we enjoyed making it.” Apart from Ankita, the music has been composed by Somraj – Amaresh, with an additional cast of Mainak Dhol and Aakangsha Datta.

Bor Elo is now streaming on Youtube

