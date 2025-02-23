Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya on his musical inventions
Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya is credited with having brought the Indian slide guitar to the global map through his love for music and taken it to a wider audience. But what brings him to the spotlight yet again are his latest inventions, a collection of four musical instruments collectively called Debtaar which not only displays heavenly craftsmanship but also showcases musical mastery like no other existing instrument. We speak to him about his inventions, their features, inspirations, and more.
Excerpts:
What inspired you to invent new instruments?
The tradition of Indian classical music in which I was immersed by my parents and the soundscapes of different instruments of our heritage demanded that I should make those soundscapes available in the form of Indian classical guitar so that the depth of their embellishments and spirituality can be heard in an Indian instrument.
Could you tell us about the four instruments?
First is Anandi which is a blend of high-pitched and high-energy instruments like ukulele and mandolin. Here you can play tunes like devotional, folk, or Spanish flamenco. It is the instrument of the younger generation.
Second, is the Pushpa Veena which is a result of spending my whole life in understanding the rich sound of the soul. It is my tribute to the Gods and Goddesses and Gurus. It is an assimilation of continental musical instruments like Rabab, banjo, gayageum, Koto, Erhu, sarangi, and esraj. It is also the first slide-instrument with a skin on top.
Third, is Chaturangi which at any given point can bring four different colours of timber, sound, musical styles, and voice. Since instrumentalists are basically singers, I needed an instrument much more powerful than a slide guitar. The body of this instrument is made with wood that I have collected from various places during my global travels to Hawaii, Australia, Canada, and the West Coast California. Chaturangi acts like a sitar or a rudra veena. I have also added rhythm strings called chikari to it.
Lastly, when you travel all around the world for long months, you start longing for your country, family, and gurus; you give them a slice of Indian classical music and make them happy but you are also burning yourself from within; which gave me an idea of a sound which can be created on Gandharvi which is a double string instrument. It evokes a very spiritual sound. With research, it is said to be the longest-sliding instrument in the world.
The instruments have very intricate and creative designs. How were they developed?
Like one can play different soundscapes on the instruments, I also wanted to have different visuals of ancient art forms on them. The Chaturangi has the Saraswati on the top belonging to the Ajanta-Ellora sculpture styles. Then, the leaves and flower motifs are added. The traditional F-hole of the guitar resembles a peacock hole and a beautiful curvature in the body draws from the Ellora caves again. I admire art in all forms, so the instruments are a full 360-degree version of both art and music. The Gandharvi has the Saraswati again on top with the mangalik alpona, two elephants and it has a separate neck design on the side.
How are you introducing the newer generation to Indian classical music through these instruments?
When I started learning from my gurus I realised that I must have a school where I can invest in the research of the instruments and teachers. I have taught more than 1000s of students so far. But now, I am dedicated to teaching children with four ready instruments in hand, so that they can now go and play everywhere in the world. That will help people understand our musical values.
Are these instruments available in the market?
No, but they can be purchased by order via my company Tridev International Guitar.
Could you enlighten us on caring for the instruments?
Instruments must be taken care of, especially acoustic instruments since they are made of very sensitive wood and are very fragile. For that, they must be kept in cold areas, in air-conditioners, or in cases that protect them from dust, heat, and rapid changes in humidity.
How does 2025 look for you?
I have a plan to minimise my concerts so that I can tour during one part of the year and teach my students during the other. I also have two –three designs in my head for some more instruments. My autobiography is also in the process.
