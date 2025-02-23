Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya on his musical inventions

A

First is Anandi which is a blend of high-pitched and high-energy instruments like ukulele and mandolin. Here you can play tunes like devotional, folk, or Spanish flamenco. It is the instrument of the younger generation.

Second, is the Pushpa Veena which is a result of spending my whole life in understanding the rich sound of the soul. It is my tribute to the Gods and Goddesses and Gurus. It is an assimilation of continental musical instruments like Rabab, banjo, gayageum, Koto, Erhu, sarangi, and esraj. It is also the first slide-instrument with a skin on top.

Third, is Chaturangi which at any given point can bring four different colours of timber, sound, musical styles, and voice. Since instrumentalists are basically singers, I needed an instrument much more powerful than a slide guitar. The body of this instrument is made with wood that I have collected from various places during my global travels to Hawaii, Australia, Canada, and the West Coast California. Chaturangi acts like a sitar or a rudra veena. I have also added rhythm strings called chikari to it.

Lastly, when you travel all around the world for long months, you start longing for your country, family, and gurus; you give them a slice of Indian classical music and make them happy but you are also burning yourself from within; which gave me an idea of a sound which can be created on Gandharvi which is a double string instrument. It evokes a very spiritual sound. With research, it is said to be the longest-sliding instrument in the world.