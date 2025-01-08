Maestros to take the stage at 26th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava

The festival is an endeavour to revive India’s long-standing tradition of ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ through the bond of Swami Haridas (teacher) — a mystic-musician of the early 16th century noted for his Dhrupad compositions which influenced classical music. The festival also celebrates his most iconic disciple Tansen, considered the founder of Hindustani music and one of the ‘Navratnas’ in emperor Akbar’s court in the 16th century.

The festival aims to nurture this teacher-learner relationship. “While today’s youth gravitate toward Western and pop music, it’s imperative to preserve and promote the timeless legacy of Indian classical arts. This festival aims to inspire the next generation to cherish our musical heritage,” says Sharma adding, “The festival has free entry to encourage a diverse audience.”

Ustad Shujaat Khan has been participating in this festival “for two reasons”, he says. “The first is the people of Delhi who appreciate art and the artist. The second is for my respect and affection for Sharma, who has been my father Vilayat Khan’s (sitarist) friend. She has single-handedly taken this festival to new heights in the cultural realm of Delhi.”