From Sikkim to global stages: Girish and The Chronicles redefine Indian rock music

The Bengaluru-based group—featuring frontman Girish Pradhan on vocals, his brother Yogesh on bass, Suraz Karki on guitar, and Nagen Mongranti on drums—played to a packed house. Full venues are no novelty for the ensemble. “The response was more overwhelming than usual, for sure! People knowing what you sing and singing along—it’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” says GATC.

Straight from the hills of Gangtok, Sikkim, the band has now taken over global stages too. Just last month, they performed on America’s Got Talent (AGT) on American television—one of the world’s biggest talent shows. Commanding the AGT stage with the same confidence they bring to every show, GATC made waves with a hard rock reimagining of English singer Adele’s ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ that brought both the judges and audience to their feet. Transforming a melancholic pop ballad into a fiery rock rendition, the band says choosing Adele’s 2011 hit was a bold choice. Widely considered a pop classic, the song felt like the perfect canvas for the band to “fuse with the raw power of rock,” say the band members.

“Our aim was to honour Adele’s brilliance while staying true to our sound. We also wanted to connect with a new audience and introduce them to our music—because we’ve always believed that building bridges like this is how you inspire the next generation of rock fans,” they say.