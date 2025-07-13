EXCLUSIVE: From live gigs to new EP, Kolkata musician Aamir Rizvi opens up to Indulge
Kolkata-based musician Aamir Rizvi on his latest singles, exploring new genres in future and more.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your new single, half past nine?
"half past nine" is about my relationship with life, time, change and love. Even though the song inclines more towards a romantic relationship, I wrote it keeping in mind how people feel when they hear the truth. Sometimes, you don't want to hear the truth because you like the way things are.
How much of ‘you’ do you reveal through your music?
Every ounce of who I am is reflected in my music. However, the next few tunes are the last tunes to sound this way. I'm slowly heading into exploring the space of Funk and Rock music. As I'm growing as a musician, I'm learning that life is more than just about a silly break-up or an ego fight. I may not have a million listeners at the moment, but I'm enjoying the flow and performing with my band, The Riz Connection.
How does performing live help you to connect with the audience?
I love performing live. It's what I'm most thankful for as a musician. At every gig, I add in about 3-4 originals, and it feels nice to see people who don't know my music tap their feet or bob their heads; it's an unspoken form of approval for me, which is great. I want to broaden my listener base in Kolkata. There's no point in complaining about Kolkata and being nostalgic about the good old days, so I just want to keep doing my part for myself and for my city, and in some way keep original music at a high.
Give us a sneak peek of your upcoming EP.
It is called "The Essence of Timing" – and is expected in December. It is about the person I've been since the beginning of 2024, and talks about my highest and lowest points as an individual. It has three singles – Last night, half past nine and the upcoming – darling, a story about two people moving on from their previous relationships and finding each other in the process, only to realise later that they’re not a good match.
Half past nine is streaming across all audio-streaming platforms.