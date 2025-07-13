EXCLUSIVE: From live gigs to new EP, Kolkata musician Aamir Rizvi opens up to Indulge

A

It is called "The Essence of Timing" – and is expected in December. It is about the person I've been since the beginning of 2024, and talks about my highest and lowest points as an individual. It has three singles – Last night, half past nine and the upcoming – darling, a story about two people moving on from their previous relationships and finding each other in the process, only to realise later that they’re not a good match.

Half past nine is streaming across all audio-streaming platforms.