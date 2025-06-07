Ed Sheeran’s song leaves Indian fans in splits over desi twist

The video sees Shah Rukh Khan sharing a playful, joyous moment with Sheeran as they sing together, while Arijit lends his voice to a soulful Punjabi verse. Sheeran had earlier hinted that Arijit helped craft the lyrics, but fans were pleasantly surprised to hear him featured on the track as well. Entirely filmed across India, the video captures the essence of the country—from grand film set-inspired visuals reminiscent of Baahubali, to everyday scenes on the streets of Kolkata and Hyderabad. Sheeran is seen hopping on public buses, dancing in bustling neighborhoods, sipping chai in local cafés, and quietly taking in the view by the Hooghly river. The video’s point-of-view filming style invites fans into the experience, making them feel like they're exploring India alongside Sheeran.

The internet is buzzing with enthusiastic reactions. Social media users are obsessing over small, surprising background details. One viewer humorously pointed out a Trinamool Congress (TMC) wall mural, posting, “Not me seeing TMC in an Ed Sheeran video.” Others have excitedly identified local art, signage, and cafés they recognize from their hometowns, proud to see their culture represented in a global artist’s work—even in blink-and-miss moments.