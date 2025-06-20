Krishna McKenzie, the British-born musician, on his new album Cage, his jazz journey and his love for Tamil Nadu

A

I’ve lived in Auroville for 32 years. I came here at 19 from the Jiddu Krishnamurti School in England, already playing guitar. I studied with Amancio D’Silva, a legendary Indian jazz musician in the UK. His work, like Integration, is archived in the British Museum as a milestone in Indo-jazz fusion. He was like my starting point. And I kept studying jazz with musicians in Auroville.

I’ve always written songs, even before I could play guitar. One particular love story brought a wave of songs out of me and I wanted to play them. That’s when I met Mishko M’ba, the French bassist who was like a blessing. We started gigging together and did three albums. We ended up playing at multiple venues and eventually toured globally, including Glastonbury and the Kennedy Center in D.C.

I remember vividly, back when I was a student at the Krishnamurti School, feeling this deep desire to make music with people from different cultures. My very first band reflected that spirit as we had a singer from Burundi, a drummer from Poland, an English bass player, and a backing vocalist also from England. This whole idea of bringing different cultures together through music excited me. That same vision carried into Emergence, which began with me and Kirupa Paranan, a Sri Lankan violinist now based in France. Along with drummer Lowell Harrison and Mishko M’Ba, we created the first two albums. It was always about meeting across cultures, blending voices and rhythms from different parts of the world. I think that same spirit inspired Mishka too.

Since then, Emergence has evolved. This new album is different, but it still holds that same depth; it’s just taken on a new form. Dhani, for instance, is an extraordinary talent and that deserves to be shouted from the rooftops. He brings something entirely unique, very different from Mishko, who was also a genius in his own right. They each play in distinct ways, and for me, as the composer and frontman, it’s such a joy to work with artistes who bring their own colours and creativity to the music. It reshapes the songs in the most beautiful ways.