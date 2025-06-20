This Afghan band is gearing up for their performance in New Delhi

Different stories

Over the years, Salaam Band has become a cornerstone of the Afghan diaspora in India. Their performances have graced refugee community gatherings, cultural festivals, and grassroots events, bringing Afghan sounds to Indian stages. The band performs at embassy gatherings, cultural events, and refugee showcases. Each member carries a story about migration, identity, and the will to carry forward heritage in a foreign land.

Azerakhsh Afshin, the band’s lead singer, says his path to music was one of choice. His art reached a wider audience when he participated in Afghan Star, a popular TV show in 2019 like Indian Idol. “Though not from a musician family, I was doing music in Afghanistan, and I’m continuing that here in India,” he says.

Wedah Almas, another key voice of the band, is a graduate of a music school in Afghanistan. “Afghans are quite familiar with India’s music culture. We connect with it,” he says. “We grew up listening to ’90s Bollywood music. Even my parents used to listen to it.” Madiha Hasiq, a teacher, tells a story shaped by family influence. “My brother was a musician in Afghanistan. I always follow in his steps,” she says. When her family moved to India, she pursued her passion with renewed energy. “I joined a guitar class, and in 2014, began performing with Salaam Band.” Other members like Athena who works with MAP, Tamim Moshfiq, Massih, Rustam and Fazel complete the ensemble.