‘I cannot fake emotions’: Irshad Kamil

For more than two decades, poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil has given words to feelings in Hindi cinema. He has captured the mind’s restlessness in ‘Bhaage Re Mann’ (Chameli), drowned listeners in the bliss of falling in love with ‘Tum Se Hi’ (Jab We Met), given us soul-stirring qawwali in ‘Kun Faya Kun’ (Rockstar), set the spirit free with ‘Patakha Guddi’ (Highway) and written about intense heartbreak with ‘Bekhayali’ ( Kabir Singh)... the list is long, but Kamil is never short of words. The 53-year-old lyricist has written the album for the recent release Chhaava.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period-drama features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (son of Shivaji) and Yesubai Bhonsale. The film is based on the eponymous Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant. It follows events after the demise of Shivaji when the Mughals headed by Aurangzeb planned to crush the Maratha empire. The film features seven songs — love ballads ‘Jaane Tu’, and ‘Teri Chaahat’, high-energy songs ‘Aaya Re Toofan’, ‘The Roar’, and ‘Rudra’, sentimental climax song ‘Zinda Rahey’, and an intense track ‘The Crown’. TMS catches up with Kamil on the songs, some of which have garnered 50 million plus views on YouTube!