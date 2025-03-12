Dikshant's new single Teri Rahi is a soul-stirring tale of unspoken love

Teri Rahi tells the poignant story of a woman who, despite knowing they are not meant to be together, continues to hold onto the love she feels. No matter how many people enter her life or how beautiful the world around her seems, his smile remains her favorite. Even in his absence, she still considers herself his—her Ranjana. She wonders why he doesn’t understand, why he can’t see the way her heart still chooses him, over and over again. Once, she left everything behind to be his, to be his jogan, but he never turned around to recognise the depth of her devotion. Teri Rahi is an anthem for those who have loved silently and selflessly, holding onto the hope that one day, their love will be seen.

Dikshant shares his thoughts on the song, saying, "Teri Rahi is a song that comes straight from the heart. Written from a girl's perspective, it captures the silent pain of one-sided love—of longing for someone who may never truly see what they mean to you. I wanted to create something that resonates with those hidden emotions, something that lets people know they are not alone in their feelings."