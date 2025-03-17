‘I often visit home, it’s everything to me’: Mansa Jimmy

Unruly hair, a hat on top and dressed often in a pantsuit, as much as Mansa Jimmy’s style is fluid and androgynous, her music too cannot be boxed in a genre - she sings it all from Sufi, Kumaoni, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk to retro Bollywood. In between, her raw yet timbre-touch voice drops notes that glide between nostalgia and melancholia - from her recent song, ‘Mera Yaar Purana’ that speaks of nostalgia of age-old relationships, ‘Kuch Baat Karni Thi’ that delves into unspoken emotions, to ‘Tu Na Aaya’ that capture the longing for love.

For Jimmy, she cannot separate herself from melancholia. “I remember telling my friend a week back during a minor breakdown that I am sick of being melancholic. I have carried this persona since I was little. It’s not something that the worldly experiences have put in me, but I was born with it,” she opens our conversation adding that melancholia is the central theme in her upcoming ‘Untitled’ album.

“Melancholy is not triggered by any particular incident but is a general mood of my life. It’s something that is truthful to me. The upcoming album explores it as an emotion that does not necessarily saddens us, but is a part of us.”

Jimmy’s upcoming album is set for an April release. It features four folk-infused songs - ‘Seelan Ki Khushboo’, ‘Barf’, ‘Kaisi Ye Aandhi Thi’, and ‘Melody Has Died’ played on a guitar, clarinet, and piano for a soft-soothing touch.

“With this album, I am quite happy unlike some of my past music. I am speaking more of my truth with this album. Be it a love song or a sad song, I am singing in the words I think in. Earlier, I was more into understanding the technicalities and collaborating with people and expecting them to fulfil my dreams. Now, I have taken charge of my music - I am writing the story, composing songs, shooting, and is involved with the production,” she says.