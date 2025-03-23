Musician Ashish Chhabra unveils secrets behind his success; reflects on his journey
Ashish Chhabra’s music stands out for its fusion of contemporary beats and timeless folk influences. As both a singer and composer, he has not only explored multiple genres but also had the opportunity to collaborate with legendary AR Rahman. His recent work in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story highlights his range, particularly with the songs Hoor and Tappe.
Excerpts:
What’s the inspiration behind your songs Hoor and Tappe from Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story?
The inspiration behind Hoor and Tappe came from two very distinct yet complementary creative directions. For Hoor, we knew from the start that this song needed Kanika Kapoor’s voice—it was the perfect match for the vibe we wanted. The brief for the film was crystal clear, making the composition process incredibly smooth. There were no iterations or rejections; everything fell into place naturally. I still remember my lyricist calling me at 2:30 AM, saying he had cracked a key line— “London ichh India da Kohinoor kehnde ne”. At that moment, we knew we had something special. The rap in Hoor follows a conventional structure but brings in an unconventional flow, making it stand out from typical rap-heavy tracks.
Tappe, on the other hand, was deeply inspired by my love for folk music. India’s folk traditions are incredibly diverse, and I’ve always believed they hold immense potential for reinvention. With Tappe, we took a traditional sound and gave it a fresh, Gen Z twist. The creative process was dynamic—Kunal Kohli was on set, and we were refining the song in real time. The lyrics had to feel organic, almost like a natural conversation rather than something written. Kahaanikaar did a brilliant job in bringing that essence to life. Singing in a conversational flow is always challenging, but once we cracked it, the result was truly rewarding.
Both songs had distinct creative journeys, which is why they sound so different, yet each carries its own unique impact.
Could you share with us your creative process while composing?
For me, the creative process always begins with an emotional connection—whether it’s a film song or an independent track. When composing for a film, it’s essential that the music aligns seamlessly with the story, mood, and tone.
For Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, the process for each song was unique. Tappe was born out of a real-time need on set—Kunal Kohli felt that a Tappe-style song would enhance the narrative, and he was clear that the lyrics should feel natural and conversational. Once that direction was set, the song came together smoothly. I’ve always been passionate about folk music and love reinventing traditional sounds for modern audiences, so weaving that into Tappe felt instinctive.
On the other hand, Hoor was a completely different challenge—it had to be a high-energy club track that still felt organic to the film. The process started with the hook line.
Ultimately, my process is about capturing the right emotion and making sure the music feels like an extension of the story. Some songs require deep exploration, while others come together in a moment of inspiration—but in the end, it’s all about creating something that resonates.
Can you share your experience of working alongside AR Rahman and two tips from him that helped you?
Working alongside A.R. Rahman has been nothing short of a dream come true. Just being in the same creative space as him is inspiring—his energy, his approach to music, and his ability to reinvent sounds are truly unmatched. Seeing my name alongside his on-Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story still feels surreal, almost like winning a Grammy in itself.
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from him is the importance of emotional depth in music. He emphasises that every note should evoke a feeling, and that has changed the way I approach composition. The second tip that stayed with me is his belief in constant evolution, he never settles, always exploring new sounds and pushing boundaries. That mindset has encouraged me to experiment fearlessly and trust the creative process.
What is the biggest challenge that you have faced in your musical career?
Looking back, there were definitely moments that might seem like challenges, but at the time, I never saw them that way, I was too deeply immersed in the process. I believe setbacks are essential in shaping both life and career. If everything came easy, you wouldn’t truly understand growth.
In music, just like in life, you lose more often than you win. But it’s those moments of struggle that makes success feel truly meaningful. Every setback has pushed me to refine me craft, experiment fearlessly, and stay resilient. Ultimately, the journey itself filled with highs and lows is what makes being an artist so rewarding.
In your journey of becoming a successful singer who have you looked up to the most?
I was fortunate to grow up listening to some of the most soulful and melodious artists, which deeply influenced my love for music. This early exposure inspired me to pursue Hindustani classical music and refine my craft. One of the defining moments in my journey was listening to Sonu Nigam’s Deewana album—it was then that I truly felt the desire to become a singer. Over the years, while my passion for singing has remained strong, I have found an even deeper connection with music through composing. That initial spark, however, came from those early influences, shaping my artistic path.
What is your dream project?
When I decided at 16 that music was my lifelong path, my dream was simple. I wanted to compose for just one film. Today, having worked on three films and four web shows, I realise that dreams evolve. For me, the true dream is to keep creating, to immerse myself in the process, and to grow with every project. Each film, each show is a fulfilment of that 16-year-old Ashish’s vision, and as long as I continue making music that resonates, I’m living my dream every day.
What are your future endeavours?
By the grace of God, I have some exciting projects lined up this year. I had the privilege of composing and singing for Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, which is now streaming on JioStar. The incredible response from audiences has been truly humbling, and it’s always special to see music resonate with people.
Another project I’m really excited about is my collaboration with The Delhi Capitals (IPL team). Crafting music for this has been an exhilarating experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. There’s a lot more in the pipeline, and I’m looking forward to sharing more as the year unfolds!
