Musician Ashish Chhabra unveils secrets behind his success; reflects on his journey

The inspiration behind Hoor and Tappe came from two very distinct yet complementary creative directions. For Hoor, we knew from the start that this song needed Kanika Kapoor’s voice—it was the perfect match for the vibe we wanted. The brief for the film was crystal clear, making the composition process incredibly smooth. There were no iterations or rejections; everything fell into place naturally. I still remember my lyricist calling me at 2:30 AM, saying he had cracked a key line— “London ichh India da Kohinoor kehnde ne”. At that moment, we knew we had something special. The rap in Hoor follows a conventional structure but brings in an unconventional flow, making it stand out from typical rap-heavy tracks.

Tappe, on the other hand, was deeply inspired by my love for folk music. India’s folk traditions are incredibly diverse, and I’ve always believed they hold immense potential for reinvention. With Tappe, we took a traditional sound and gave it a fresh, Gen Z twist. The creative process was dynamic—Kunal Kohli was on set, and we were refining the song in real time. The lyrics had to feel organic, almost like a natural conversation rather than something written. Kahaanikaar did a brilliant job in bringing that essence to life. Singing in a conversational flow is always challenging, but once we cracked it, the result was truly rewarding.

Both songs had distinct creative journeys, which is why they sound so different, yet each carries its own unique impact.