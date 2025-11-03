Flute maestro Dipak Sarma passes away in Chennai; Assam loses another musical gem

Even as Assam continues to mourn the untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the state’s artistic fraternity was dealt another heartbreaking blow on Monday with the passing of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma.

Dipak Sarma passes away at 57

The acclaimed musician breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai around 6.15 am, following a prolonged illness.

Dipak, celebrated for the soul-stirring melodies he created with his flute, had been battling critical health complications over the past several months.

He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Guwahati but was later airlifted to Chennai for advanced treatment when his condition deteriorated. Despite sustained medical efforts, the veteran musician could not recover.