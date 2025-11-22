Shreyas Sagvekar’s Antarrashtriya EP blends Marathi roots with global sound

Shreyas Sagvekar, of Taambdi Chaamdi fame, arrives with his most ambitious project yet, his new EP Antarrashtriya (अंतरराष्ट्रीय), created in collaboration with renowned producer Mr Doss. Conceived as a bold declaration that Marathi music is ready for the global stage, the EP marks Shreyas’ next era as a frontline voice in India’s rising hip-hop scene. Rooted in Maharashtra yet crafted for international arenas, Antarrashtriya is energetic, honest, and unapologetically homegrown. Through its three tracks, Naach, Bikkad, and Jungle, Shreyas blends fluid Marathi storytelling with world-class production to deliver a sound that’s sharp, infectious, and deeply personal.
Each track brings forth a different shade of what it means to rise from local streets with international ambition. Naach celebrates freedom, movement, and pure joy; Bikkad declares resilience and self-belief; and Jungle embodies raw power, survival, and dominance. Together, the tracks form a trilogy that embodies joy, pride, survival, and originality; a sonic portrait of an artiste who refuses to dilute his identity while shaping a sound that’s bigger, cleaner, and built for the world.
On the launch of the EP Shreyas shares, “Antarrashtriya is my way of proving again that being authentic and rooted is THE way to branch out into the world and put your message out there. I wanted to show that being true to one-self is the best way to nourish yourself and everyone around you. In this project I am talking about what rings true everywhere, that joy comes with hardships, that struggles make the destination worth it, and that the challenges we encounter on the way only make us stronger.”
Producer Mr Doss adds, “Working on Antarrashtriya with Shreyas meant crafting something that’s deeply rooted in Indian sound but built for a global audience. We wanted to take the essence of our musical heritage and shape it with world-class precision, making music that resonates everywhere while keeping its cultural soul intact. This EP captures that perfect balance of honesty, energy, and ambition.”
Antarrashtriya (अंतरराष्ट्रीय) is out now via Warner Music India and is available on all major streaming platforms.
