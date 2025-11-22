Shreyas Sagvekar’s Antarrashtriya EP blends Marathi roots with global sound

On the launch of the EP Shreyas shares, “Antarrashtriya is my way of proving again that being authentic and rooted is THE way to branch out into the world and put your message out there. I wanted to show that being true to one-self is the best way to nourish yourself and everyone around you. In this project I am talking about what rings true everywhere, that joy comes with hardships, that struggles make the destination worth it, and that the challenges we encounter on the way only make us stronger.”

Producer Mr Doss adds, “Working on Antarrashtriya with Shreyas meant crafting something that’s deeply rooted in Indian sound but built for a global audience. We wanted to take the essence of our musical heritage and shape it with world-class precision, making music that resonates everywhere while keeping its cultural soul intact. This EP captures that perfect balance of honesty, energy, and ambition.”

Antarrashtriya (अंतरराष्ट्रीय) is out now via Warner Music India and is available on all major streaming platforms.

