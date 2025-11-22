Sukhbir to perform in Udaipur alongside Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto

Punjabi singer, songwriter and performer Sukhbir is set to perform in Udaipur alongside global names such as Jennifer Lopez and Tiesto. He calls it an honour to be a part of a “magnificent celebration”, especially with “legendary global artists.”

Sukhbir, who will be performing at a big-fat wedding of US millionaires in Udaipur, shared, “It’s an honour to bring my music to such a magnificent celebration, especially alongside legendary global artists. Udaipur’s royal charm makes this event even more special.”

The grand celebration will also feature electrifying performances by global superstar Jennifer Lopez and world-renowned DJ Tiesto, creating a spectacular fusion of international musical talent on one stage.

The celebrations, centered around the wedding of Netra Mantena (Elizabeth), daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and American-born groom Vamsi Gadiraju, will run through November 24 across Udaipur’s most luxurious heritage venues.