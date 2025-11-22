IICT signs MoU for India-Australia creative collaboration at IFFI

Taking another leap towards strengthening the international academic collaboration, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University, Australia, during the ongoing Waves Bazaar held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

All about the MoU for India-Australia creative collaboration

The above-mentioned MoU was signed as part of the Australia–India Creative Collaboration initiative in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The MoU reflects the shared vision of IICT and Deakin University to advance innovation, academic excellence and cross-disciplinary engagement in creative and technology-led education.

Talking about this, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, said, “This collaboration strengthens our mission to nurture global talent and push the boundaries of immersive and interactive media education."