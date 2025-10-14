Kylie Jenner ushers in her pop star era with first song ‘Fourth Strike’

Kylie Jenner Jenner has been frequently associated with the musical duo, Terror Jr., consisting Felix Snow and David "Campa" Benjamin Singer-Vine and fans have been speculating about their collaboration.

There were even reported rumours that Kylie Jenner was the secret lead singer of the musical group, back in 2016 and together, they even released a track named, Three Strikes. However, Kylie Jenner had later denied the rumours on social media.

Now, Kylie Jenner's musical talent is no longer hidden. Posting about the song and addressing the old rumours, on Instagram, Kylie clearly could not hold her excitement in as she wrote, "AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!! there was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!"

The newly minted pop singer went on to thank Terror Jr for "making another perfect song" and placing their trust on her.

Fans are already too excited for the song which already has over 80K views as of now.