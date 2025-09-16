Kylie Jenner’s viral beauty tool turns founder into a billionaire

At the heart of the rise for this viral product is founder Kim Byung Hoon, 36, who now holds the title of South Korea’s newest billionaire. His 31% stake in APR is worth about US$1.3 billion (≈ RM5.51 billion) after the company’s shares surged 200% this year. Since going public last year, APR has become the second-largest listed beauty firm in South Korea, riding on the global K-beauty wave. “Now it feels that K-beauty has reached the stage where it’s spreading from early adopters to mass-market consumers,” Kim Byung said in an earlier interview.

Influencer buzz has also been the main key for the virality of the product. Hailey Bieber posted unprompted about APR’s gel mask in late 2023, while Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all joined its global campaigns in 2024. TikTok campaigns and sleek beauty tech devices have given APR an edge, drawing in customers outside traditional duty-free shops.