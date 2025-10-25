Suchi is back with some interesting performances at The Warehouse Project India in Hyderabad

As the weekend draws near, excitement is at an all-time high with The Warehouse Project India creating waves of anticipation among music lovers. For those who live for rhythm and thrive at high-energy musical gigs that feel more like festivals, this one promises to be an unforgettable evening. Among the stellar lineup featuring international and Indian artistes, we caught up with Suchi to talk about her performance, artistry, and journey so far. Returning to Hyderabad after her memorable Boiler Room set, Suchi fondly recalls the incredible energy of the crowd.
“Since I’m playing fairly early in the night, I want to set the right tone, keeping it fun and groovy to get people moving without going too hard too soon,” she shares. Suchi will also be performing some of her new music, including tracks from her recent EP released on her label, Ikke Sant.
Curious about the EP, we asked about inspiration and the story behind its creation. Suchi says, “I have been sitting on my own music for a while, and it felt right to have a home for it that I fully controlled.” Further, she explains that Ikke Sant, which translates to ‘isn’t that right?’ in Norwegian, is about questioning whether music needs to fit into specific boxes or stay in its lane. “My Rinse FM show gave me the freedom to play across genres, and now the label extends that same philosophy to releasing music. Starting with my own stuff, but excited to eventually put out music from other artistes I believe in,” she adds. Suchi wants people to think of Ikke Sant as it’s made for the club, but nothing else.
Suchi has always been obsessed with music, but never really thought of taking it up as a career. When she moved to London, she started going to proper clubs and found herself digging for music constantly. “I needed an outlet for all the stuff I was discovering, and radio felt like the natural starting point, which then led to DJing,” she expresses.
But she always had a desire to make music that she loves rather than just playing it. What drew her to production specifically was her willingness to have that much-needed creative control. She wanted to express exactly what she was hearing in her head, rather than being limited to what already exists. “DJing is about curation and reading a room, but production lets you create the actual sounds. So, I started messing around in Ableton, took a proper class, and during lockdown committed to learning it seriously,” Suchi mentions.
She loves DJing, but admits that there’s nothing quite like creating something from scratch and seeing it truly connect with people. What makes her music fascinating is the way it blends house, percussion, techno, and breaks with globally inspired, experimental, and often joyous club sounds, even weaving in subtle touches of Norwegian folk.
Explaining her creative process, she says, “There’s really no secret, just a lot of happy accidents and trial and error. I am inspired by all kinds of music, not just club stuff.” Suchi believes it’s essential to keep one’s taste diverse, as listening only to techno or house can make everything start to sound the same. “I’ll take an element I like, it could be a sample, a rhythm, or a texture from anywhere, and use that as a starting point, then play around with it until it feels right,” she adds.
Speaking about the key qualities an artiste should have, she says, “I think curiosity is the most important thing, always wanting to learn, always digging for new sounds, always pushing yourself.” She believes that an artiste should also be well-versed in the technical aspects of music, understanding their tools inside out.
When it comes to performing, she emphasises the importance of playing for the crowd rather than for oneself. “Reading the room and adapting is far more valuable than just playing your favourite tracks. The performative side matters, but it should come from a genuine connection with the music and the people, not from putting on a show,” she explains.
Looking ahead, Suchi is planning to release more of her music, bring other artistes onto her label, and continue working on new material she’s truly excited about. “I’m just trying to keep the momentum going and see where it takes me,” she adds.
Tickets at Rs 1,699 onwards.
October 26, 5 pm onwards.
At Quake Arena, Kondapur.
