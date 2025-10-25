Suchi is back with some interesting performances at The Warehouse Project India in Hyderabad

But she always had a desire to make music that she loves rather than just playing it. What drew her to production specifically was her willingness to have that much-needed creative control. She wanted to express exactly what she was hearing in her head, rather than being limited to what already exists. “DJing is about curation and reading a room, but production lets you create the actual sounds. So, I started messing around in Ableton, took a proper class, and during lockdown committed to learning it seriously,” Suchi mentions.

She loves DJing, but admits that there’s nothing quite like creating something from scratch and seeing it truly connect with people. What makes her music fascinating is the way it blends house, percussion, techno, and breaks with globally inspired, experimental, and often joyous club sounds, even weaving in subtle touches of Norwegian folk.

Explaining her creative process, she says, “There’s really no secret, just a lot of happy accidents and trial and error. I am inspired by all kinds of music, not just club stuff.” Suchi believes it’s essential to keep one’s taste diverse, as listening only to techno or house can make everything start to sound the same. “I’ll take an element I like, it could be a sample, a rhythm, or a texture from anywhere, and use that as a starting point, then play around with it until it feels right,” she adds.