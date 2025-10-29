Singer Sonam Kalra on what guides her philosophy of music

A

Music has been my compass since childhood. My earliest memory is of sitting in my mother’s lap listening to Begum Akhtar at the age of four. My mother embraced music with a deeply spiritual sensibility and I think that’s what drew me to spiritual music from such an early age.

I grew up in a household that was not only musically rich but also deeply syncretic. Belonging to the Sikh faith, our home celebrated a progressive, inclusive worldview where acceptance, equality and openness to all traditions were part of everyday life. I was exposed to a variety of beliefs, cultural expressions and musical forms: classical (Hindustani and Western), folk, jazz and other contemporary music. That diversity gave me a deeper understanding and ultimately the freedom to experiment and create music that transcends boundaries.

Over the years, my musical ideology has evolved around a core belief- as a musician, I have a duty to use my voice for something greater than myself. Music has the power bridge divides, connect hearts and create change.