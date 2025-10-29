Singer Sonam Kalra on what guides her philosophy of music
Renowned singer Sonam Kalra has been committed to sending messages of hope, inclusivity and spirituality through her music. Here, she talks about what transforms music from a source of entertainment to a messenger of equality.
Tell us about your musical journey. What shaped your musical ideology over the years?
Music has been my compass since childhood. My earliest memory is of sitting in my mother’s lap listening to Begum Akhtar at the age of four. My mother embraced music with a deeply spiritual sensibility and I think that’s what drew me to spiritual music from such an early age.
I grew up in a household that was not only musically rich but also deeply syncretic. Belonging to the Sikh faith, our home celebrated a progressive, inclusive worldview where acceptance, equality and openness to all traditions were part of everyday life. I was exposed to a variety of beliefs, cultural expressions and musical forms: classical (Hindustani and Western), folk, jazz and other contemporary music. That diversity gave me a deeper understanding and ultimately the freedom to experiment and create music that transcends boundaries.
Over the years, my musical ideology has evolved around a core belief- as a musician, I have a duty to use my voice for something greater than myself. Music has the power bridge divides, connect hearts and create change.
Do you think it is important for art to be political?
I believe it’s important for art to be truthful. And to say something meaningful. It doesn’t always have to be political, but it should be thought-provoking. For me, the primary responsibility of my art is to make people reflect, to create space for contemplation and empathy. And since my beliefs are deeply rooted in inclusion and equality, my art speaks of the same.
While many see art as a mere source of entertainment, you have chosen to use it to give voice to the oppressed. What led you to that?
I have always seen art as more than just entertainment. For me, music is a way to express my beliefs and values and I have never felt any difficulty in navigating that because it has always felt natural to speak through my art. Even in fast-paced, joyful poetry by Baba Bulleh shah which I’ve composed or in deeply poetic compositions, there is always a message woven in. It’s important to me to be a musician with a message, someone whose work reflects thought, empathy and a commitment to truth.
You are a member of the Grammy Recording Academy. How has this helped your activism through music?
Being a member of the Grammy Recording Academy has given me the chance to connect with musicians from around the world and share my music on a larger scale. It allows me to bring attention to the values I care about, like inclusion and empathy. Collaborating with artists who share similar beliefs has expanded my network and created opportunities for meaningful cross-cultural projects. It’s been a wonderful way to amplify music that carries a message of unity and understanding.
What message do you want to send out to our readers?
I hope to inspire love, courage and empathy. Music has the power to change mindsets and even a single voice can spark change. My hope is that Chaleya Momin – The Search resonates with listeners and encourages reflection on the importance of equality, inclusion and shared humanity. I want people to recognize their own power to contribute to a more compassionate, inclusive world and to remember that each of us can play a part in fostering understanding, connection and hope.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.