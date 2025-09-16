Bharatt-Saurabh’s Ambaran Paar showcase their signature style with RnB beats

Independent music is going really big right now. With singer-songwriters, musicians working day and night to create newer soundscapes, Bharatt-Saurabh too has come up with their new single Ambaran Paar. The Hindi RnB-pop single, Ambaran Paar, composed, written, and sung by the dynamic Mumbai-based composer-producer duo, is live now. This song is available on Asha Audio India’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.
Bharatt–Saurabh, winners of YouTube Artist Next Up – India (2019) and currently signed with VYRL Originals, have consistently created refreshing soundscapes with hits like Tum Jo Mile, ZID, Vellake, and Nachadhe. With Ambaran Paar, the duo once again showcases their signature style, an effortless fusion of heartfelt lyrics and modern sound design.
Adding to the excitement, the music video of Ambaran Paar features the musician duo, making the release even more special for their fans.
Carrying a vibrant and uplifting energy, Ambaran Paar is a celebration of love, admiration, and charm. The song narrates a romantic journey where the singer praises the girl’s beauty and elegance, wrapped in smooth vocals and a groovy beat. With its seamless blend of soulful melodies and contemporary RnB-pop rhythms, the track is designed to be a feel-good anthem that resonates with today’s generation.
The feel-good Indie Pop Hindi love song blends smooth vocals, catchy RnB-pop beats, and romantic lyrics where the singer-composer duo beautifully praises a girl’s charm and elegance.
Bharatt, a post graduate in Economics and Saurabh, a software engineer, chose their passion as their career. Working in industry as jingle music composers they were always keen on making original independent music. Their first song on their YouTube Channel Tum Jo Mile was a viral hit now crossing 20 million views without any promotions. Their other original songs like Tujh Bin, Ye Dard Mera and O Soniye which crossed million views have been loved by people by making lots of singing/dancing covers.
