Bharatt-Saurabh’s Ambaran Paar showcase their signature style with RnB beats

Independent music is going really big right now. With singer-songwriters, musicians working day and night to create newer soundscapes, Bharatt-Saurabh too has come up with their new single Ambaran Paar. The Hindi RnB-pop single, Ambaran Paar, composed, written, and sung by the dynamic Mumbai-based composer-producer duo, is live now. This song is available on Asha Audio India’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Bharatt-Saurabh’s Ambaran Paar boasts of refreshing soundscapes

Bharatt–Saurabh, winners of YouTube Artist Next Up – India (2019) and currently signed with VYRL Originals, have consistently created refreshing soundscapes with hits like Tum Jo Mile, ZID, Vellake, and Nachadhe. With Ambaran Paar, the duo once again showcases their signature style, an effortless fusion of heartfelt lyrics and modern sound design.

Adding to the excitement, the music video of Ambaran Paar features the musician duo, making the release even more special for their fans.