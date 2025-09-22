Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja passes away at 72

Famous Punjabi music composer Charanjit Ahuja passed away following a prolonged illness here on Sunday evening. He was 72.

Charanjit Ahuja dies at 72

Charanjit gave Punjabi cinema many hit numbers, including Kee Banu Duniyan Da (1986), Gabhroo Punjab Da (1986) and Dushmani Jattan Di (1993), among others. He worked with many famous singers, including the late Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurdas Mann.

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjabi singers such as Jasbir Jassi, Pammi Bai and Master Saleem mourned the demise of Charanjit.