Jugni singer files police complaint after controversial clip featuring Jacqueline Fernandez goes viral

Punjabi single Jugni by Sonu Thukral and B Praak released on July 15, 2026, featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Following the release, Sonu has filed a complaint with the police after a controversial clip from the song circulated on social media.
After Jugni released on July 15, a clip from the music video showed Jacqueline Fernandez going through an unexpected wardrobe malfunction which sparked a lot of controversy online.
The singer of the song, Sonu Thukral was prompt in taking the matter to the police on Friday, July 31 and lodge an official complaint claiming that the viral clip was AI generated and not from the original video.
Sonu took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him at the Cyber Police Station, handing over the complaint to a policeman. Captioning the picture he wrote, "I have filed a police complaint regarding my song Jugni. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon."
The comment section of the post was largely supportive with fans applauding Sonu's decision to go to the police and demanding immediate investigation. "The seriousness of Sonu Thukral's allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are found to be true, the person who made the AI-edited video should be caught as soon as possible", one fan reacted on social media.
Fans had been extremely angry when the viral clip, allegedly AI-generated, featured Jacqueline in an objectionable way. Now, they are asking for the truth to come out and the culprit to be punished.