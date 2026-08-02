Jugni singer files police complaint after controversial clip featuring Jacqueline Fernandez goes viral

The comment section of the post was largely supportive with fans applauding Sonu's decision to go to the police and demanding immediate investigation. "The seriousness of Sonu Thukral's allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are found to be true, the person who made the AI-edited video should be caught as soon as possible", one fan reacted on social media.

Fans had been extremely angry when the viral clip, allegedly AI-generated, featured Jacqueline in an objectionable way. Now, they are asking for the truth to come out and the culprit to be punished.