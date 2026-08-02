Lorde pauses Lollapalooza show after fans struggle with heat

However, despite the brief scare, Lorde's return to the festival was successful as she belted out some fan favourites including Supercut, Ribs, Greenlight, Royals and more. In the biggest moment from the show, she even surprised the fans by bringing on Charli XCX who headlined the music event on Friday. The duo performed Girl, So Confusing, a song they had famously collaborated on.

Lorde at Lollapalooza

Lorde had last performed at Lollapalooza in 2014 right after she released her debut single, Royals, which earned her two Grammy Awards. She was scheduled to perform a set in 2017 as well but the performance had to be cut short due to adverse weather.

Lollapalooza 2026, the four-day music festival that takes place at Grant Park in Chicago will end on August 2, 2026.