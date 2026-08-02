Lorde pauses Lollapalooza show after fans struggle with heat

The opening night of Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago saw Lorde headline the event on Thursday, July 30, 2026. However, due to soaring temperatures, she was reportedly forced to pause her performance after multiple people in the audience seemed to be affected by the heat.
On Thursday, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde took the Lallopalooza stage in Chicago but had to pause after some fans passed out due to the unbearable hit. The musician stopped her performance at least three times to check on the fans.
During her performance, Lorde addressed the audience and said, "You look hot from up here" and that was probably more than just a compliment, given the soaring temperatures that have made several people fall sick this summer.
According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old stopped her concert briefly after a few fans that were standing near the stage had lost consciousness due to the heat. Lorde even called the security for help so that they can be brought to safety. "There’s someone who needs help right here", she has been quoted saying to the security by Rolling Stone.
However, despite the brief scare, Lorde's return to the festival was successful as she belted out some fan favourites including Supercut, Ribs, Greenlight, Royals and more. In the biggest moment from the show, she even surprised the fans by bringing on Charli XCX who headlined the music event on Friday. The duo performed Girl, So Confusing, a song they had famously collaborated on.
Lorde had last performed at Lollapalooza in 2014 right after she released her debut single, Royals, which earned her two Grammy Awards. She was scheduled to perform a set in 2017 as well but the performance had to be cut short due to adverse weather.
Lollapalooza 2026, the four-day music festival that takes place at Grant Park in Chicago will end on August 2, 2026.
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