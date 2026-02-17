Abhay Jodhpurkar shares experiences of working with AR Rahman in Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks is capturing hearts for its poignant storytelling and soulful music, and two songs in particular, Jara Jara Man Khulavate and Angai (Lullaby) from the Marathi version of the film, composed by AR Rahman, are making waves. Audiences are thrilled to learn that the versatile and soulful vocals behind these tracks belong to none other than the talented and renowned singer Abhay Jodhpurkar.

Both tracks have emerged as breakout hits from the film’s album, celebrated for their evocative intensity in one and romantic, heartfelt vibe in the other, with Abhay’s powerful voice adding depth to the film’s narrative and stealing the spotlight.

When Abhay Jodhpurkar met AR Rahman

Jara Jara Man Khulavate is a tender romantic ballad set against the quaint streets of Bombay, picturised on Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi. The track beautifully captures the quiet intimacy of their secret romance, unfolding through gentle, unspoken moments and subtle emotions. With its soft, lyrical mood, the song adds warmth and depth to the film’s narrative. In contrast to the previous song and in a completely different mood, Angai (Lullaby) arrives at a poignant turning point in the film and carries a deep emotional undercurrent. The song weaves tenderness with an underlying sense of pain and longing. Soothing yet haunting in its tonality, the lullaby reflects the emotional weight of the moment, with poignant lyrics amplifying its impact.