French musician Stephane Scharle brings silent film to life with cine-concert

The right echo of the cymbals or the momentous thud of the drum brought alive a century-old French movie in the halls of Indian Museum. In his recent India tour drummer Stephane Scharle from the jazz band OZMA made a stop in Kolkata where he re-imagined the music for Rene Clair’s 1924 masterpiece, the black and white, silent French film Paris Qui Dort.

And not just any re-imagination, he played the music live as the movie screened for the audience in a special screening arranged by Alliance Francaise du Bengale. The movie, in a nutshell, is about a day in Paris where the world stands and time freezes for everyone except for a few people. How do they navigate the extraordinary situation and reverse the phenomenon to the understood normal is all that the sci-fi movie has to offer.

Here's how Stephane Scharle brings silent films to life