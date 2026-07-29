Olivia Rodrigo shares why making Honeybee made her emotional

The song, Honeybee, is an indie pop track that is part of the "Girl So in Love" side. The song charts the fear and anxiety of losing the perfect partner, which to her is worse than any past heartbreak.

Olivia also talked about how making songs has helped her see the world differently. "I just love being able to express the weirdness that goes on in my brain and it definitely affects how you see the world. I think when you start writing or creating, you kind of see things through the lens of a creator."

"So you’ll just be walking on the street and see something that can be sort of meaningless, but to you, it really matters. I have a crazy running list of things in my notes app that I want to write songs about", the pop star added.