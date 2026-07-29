Olivia Rodrigo shares why making Honeybee made her emotional

Olivia Rodrigo was extremely overwhelmed while making her song Honeybee because of how fast all of it came together. The singer-songwriter said that when she listened to the track, she couldn't believe how well it captured her feelings.
American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was asked about a memorale song writing experience when she dropped by at the Licorice Pizza pop-up that was celebrating the release of LEGO sets inspired by her music.
Olivia wasted no time and talked about her track Honeybee. "I feel like writing Honeybee was really fun and it happened in a really short amount of time. It’s always fun when a song just comes out", she said.
The musician further added, "I remember listening to it after and having tears in my eyes because it just so perfectly captured the way I felt. So yeah, definitely that one."
Honeybee is part of Olivia's third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The 13-track album had released on June 12, 2026 and has two sides, "Girl So in Love" and "You Seem Pretty Sad".
The song, Honeybee, is an indie pop track that is part of the "Girl So in Love" side. The song charts the fear and anxiety of losing the perfect partner, which to her is worse than any past heartbreak.
Olivia also talked about how making songs has helped her see the world differently. "I just love being able to express the weirdness that goes on in my brain and it definitely affects how you see the world. I think when you start writing or creating, you kind of see things through the lens of a creator."
"So you’ll just be walking on the street and see something that can be sort of meaningless, but to you, it really matters. I have a crazy running list of things in my notes app that I want to write songs about", the pop star added.
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